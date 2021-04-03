Neymar sent off as PSG lose to Lille in Ligue 1 title clash

It is Neymar's second sending-off this season and his fourth since moving to France in a world-record deal in 2017.

The result sees Lille take a big step towards a first Ligue 1 title in a decade, just before the Qatari takeover of PSG which changed the face of French football.

It would be a remarkable achievement for the northerners to pip the Parisians, who have won seven of the last eight league crowns and face Bayern Munich away in their Champions League quarter-final first leg in midweek.

"We are top and we are in the fight, but so are Lyon, Paris and Monaco. There is not much in it," admitted Lille coach Christophe Galtier.

PSG have now suffered three straight home league losses for the first time since 2007, and they trail Lille by three points with seven games left.