Coach of the Brazil senior male national football team Tite confirmed Neymar as the captain of his team after rotating the captaincy position during the 2018 FIFA World Cup.

However, the coach on Saturday announced that Danie Alves will take over the captaincy role for the Seleção before and during the 2019 Copa America in June.

"Daniel Alves will be captain of the Brazilian national team in the friendly matches against Qatar and Honduras and in Copa America Brazil 2019," the CBF said in a statement.

Defender Alves, 36, who has 138 caps, has captained Brazil four times, the most recent occasion being a 1-0 win over Germany in March 2018.

Neymar has had disciplinary issues this season. He was banned for three matches by French football authorities earlier this month after a video posted by a spectator at the Coupe de France final appeared to show him striking a fan after a brief confrontation. PSG had said it would appeal the ban.

The striker was also recently banned from European competition by UEFA for an Instagram post criticizing match officials in charge of the French club's Champions League defeat to Manchester United in March.

Neymar, incensed that a last minute penalty was awarded to United using the Video Assistant Referee (VAR) system, will serve a three-match suspension next season as punishment.

Brazil is aiming to win the Copa America, which takes place in Brazil from June 14 to July 7, for the first time in 12 years.