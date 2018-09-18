Pulse.com.gh logo
Go
Facebook
Twitter
Instagram
Youtube
Home > Sports > Football >

Ngolo Kante dined with strangers after missing train


Video Ngolo Kante dined with strangers after missing train

  • Published:
play

Chelsea midfielder and World Cup winner N'Golo Kante has featured in a story that perfectly illustrates just why he is one of the most beloved players by fans, not only of the clubs that he plays for but from all around the world.

In addition to his permanent smile, Kante has shown his humility on several occasions and he did so again last Saturday.

READ MORE: Kwesi Appiah sacked as coach of the Black Stars

The French national team song about Kante and Messi which caused a stir in France

According to a story on Sportbible, the French midfielder planned to take the Eurostar to Paris after playing 90 minutes in Chelsea's win over Cardiff City, but missed his train, and the went to a nearby mosque.

There, a group approached him and asked for a photo before having a conversation that ended with one of the group proposing that they go for dinner at his house. Surprisingly, Kante accepted.

READ MORE: 1991 FIFA World Cup winning midfielder is dead

Once there, he joined as the group watched Match of the Day on the BBC and ate. They also spent time playing the FIFA video game.

 

Do you ever witness news or have a story that should be featured on Pulse Ghana?
Submit your stories, pictures and videos to us now via WhatsApp: +233507713497, Social Media @pulseghana: #PulseEyewitness & DM or Email: eyewitness@pulse.com.gh.

Recommended Articles

Football: Petagna brace lifts SPAL to second in Serie A Football Petagna brace lifts SPAL to second in Serie A
Football: Brighton battle back to draw with Southampton Football Brighton battle back to draw with Southampton
Football: Spurs boss talks 'cows and trains' ahead of Inter Milan clash Football Spurs boss talks 'cows and trains' ahead of Inter Milan clash
Football: Neymar smart to protect himself from injury - Klopp Football Neymar smart to protect himself from injury - Klopp
Football: Monaco target knock out stage as Atletico loom Football Monaco target knock out stage as Atletico loom
Football: Persepolis break Duhail hearts, face Al Sadd in semi-final Football Persepolis break Duhail hearts, face Al Sadd in semi-final

Recommended Videos

EA Sports: FIFA 19 introduces 'No-Rule Mode' for more fun EA Sports FIFA 19 introduces 'No-Rule Mode' for more fun
UEFA Nations League: Watch how Spain destroyed Croatia 6-0 UEFA Nations League Watch how Spain destroyed Croatia 6-0
Sports News: Derrick Boateng sues John Paintsil over $20,000 borrowed money Sports News Derrick Boateng sues John Paintsil over $20,000 borrowed money



Top Articles

1 The GOAT Ronaldo becomes the 5th player to score 400 league goals in Europebullet
2 Today In History Kwesi Appiah sacked as coach of the Black Starsbullet
3 Football Ronaldo off the mark as Juventus maintain 100% recordbullet
4 WAFU U17 Tournament Nigeria defeat Ghana to win WAFU U17 championshipbullet
5 Serie A Kevin-Prince Boateng’s wife takes swipe at Cristiano Ronaldobullet
6 Facts and Figures Black Starlets vs Nigeria in numbersbullet
7 Tanzania 2019 These countries minus Ghana qualify for 2019...bullet
8 Abdul Karim Migima 1991 FIFA World Cup winning midfielder...bullet
9 EA Sports FIFA 19 introduces 'No-Rule Mode' for more funbullet
10 Football Costa apologises for 'ugly' spitting incidentbullet

Top Videos

1 EA Sports FIFA 19 introduces 'No-Rule Mode' for more funbullet
2 Video Ronaldo’s stunner against Juventus wins UEFA Goal of the Seasonbullet
3 Anas Aremeyaw Anas finally takes off beads on TVbullet
4 Video Shatta Wale displays great football skills that would...bullet
5 Football The best works Sulley Muntari's 4FK Motorsport have...bullet
6 Back to the Roots Memphis Depay dancing ‘adobe’ in Cape Coastbullet
7 Video Minister for Sports explains why Ghana didn’t face...bullet
8 Video Gyan rubbishes assertion that Ghana would have won...bullet
9 Video Kwadwo Asamoah speaks on injury worry ahead of...bullet
10 Video Kevin-Prince Boateng launches rap career ahead...bullet

Football

Kotoko beat Hearts in 11-goal thriller
Historic Goals Kotoko beat Hearts in 11-goal thriller
Perspolis' Godwin Mensha (right) in action in Tehran, he is one of the stalwarts of the Iranian giants' campaign
Football Persepolis break Duhail hearts with stirring fightback
Kwesi Appiah as coach of the Black Stars
Black Stars I owe Ghanaians no explanation for my call-ups- Kwesi Appiah
Klopp and Tuchel shake hands after Liverpool's win over Borussia Dortmund in the Europa League in 2016
Football Klopp and Tuchel meet again, this time on even playing field
X
Advertisement