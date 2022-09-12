RADP / Pulse Ghana  >  Sports  >  Football

Ngolo Kante poised for Chelsea exit after rejecting new deal

David Ben

The French midfield maestro could leave Stamford Bridge next summer according to reports.

Ngolo Kante could leave Chelsea next season
Ngolo Kante could leave Chelsea next season

The Blues have offered their colossal midfield destroyer a new three-year contract, but the Frenchman desires a lengthier spell.

Recommended articles

Kante has entered the final season of his current deal at Stamford Bridge which runs out in June 2023 and the 31-year-old Frenchman is keen on renewal but on his own terms.

According to The Athletic, Chelsea's former owners had proposed a three-year extension with the option of a fourth.

But talks over a new deal were put on hold as the club following the takeover by the Todd Boehly-led consortium before a new verbal offer was made last month.

Chelsea midfielder N'Golo Kante
Chelsea midfielder N'Golo Kante AFP

However, there have also been serious concerns surrounding his injury record, but the Londoners remain keen to keep the Frenchman.

Chelsea chiefs are reportedly taking his injury record into consideration, with the midfielder having already missed five of Chelsea's seven matches so far this season.

But as it stands, Kante could walk away as a free agent next summer and even negotiate with clubs overseas in January despite reports of two Premier League clubs waiting to pounce on the opportunity.

Chelsea midfielder N'Golo Kante scores against Tottenham
Chelsea midfielder N'Golo Kante scores against Tottenham AFP

Should Kante fail to agree terms with the Blues, he also has suitors in Spain, Germany, and France.

Kalidou Koulibaly who is also 31 was handed the four-year contract that Kante desires following his arrival from Napoli this summer.

Kante has made 262 appearances for Chelsea since joining from Leicester in 2016 and has been integral to the club's success since his arrival having won a Premier League title, FA Cup, Champions League, Europa League, Club World Cup, and Uefa Super Cup during his time in Stamford Bridge.

David Ben David Ben David Ben is a reporter at Pulse Sports. David is a versatile content writer with keen interest in entertainment, gist and eSports generally.

Trending

Why Todd Boehly fired Thomass Tuchel
REVEALED

Why Todd Boehly 'fired' Thomas Tuchel

Thomas Tuchel went out for a morning walk on Thursday following his shock sacking 24 hours earlier

Thomas Tuchel looks 'dejected' in first photos since Chelsea sack

Jurgen Klopp with sacked Chelsea boss Thomas Tuchel

Klopp shades Chelsea owner while responding to if Liverpool will sack him like Tuchel

Manchester United players observe a minute silence in honour of late Queen Elizabeth II

Football to return on Thursday, Manchester United announce