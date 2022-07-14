‘I idolised Asamoah Gyan, he’s the best striker’ – Nico Williams

“When I was six years old, I loved Asamoah Gyan. He is the best striker [I have seen]. He scored a lot of goals,” the 20-year-old told 3Sports.

“I watched a lot of his matches and try to transmit his style to my football. I practised to be like him and try to score goals like him.”

Nico, who was born in Spain, returned to Ghana in June with his senior brother, sparking rumours of a nationality switch.

But while Inaki has since confirmed his decision to play for Ghana, his younger brother has been tight-lipped so far.

In a recent interview, the player’s uncle, Richard Ahenkorah, urged Ghanaians to be patient with his nephew and that he would make his decision when he’s ready.

Pulse Ghana

“Nico is a brother of Inaki and the process which Inaki went through has also begun for Nico,” he said, as quoted by Goal.

“He's very talented and skilful. He is just 19 years and has even started playing for [Athletic] Bilbao from age 18. He is now picking up but is yet to play regularly in the first team. We should give him the chance to get mature and surely, he will be ready for Ghana,” he added.

“We just have to give him a little time to progress just as we did for Inaki but the final decision rests with the player. He is a Ghanaian, and really loves the country but I cannot confirm his nationality switch but surely at the right time, the decision will come.”