RADP / Pulse Ghana  >  Sports  >  Football

Nico Williams: I wish things go well for Inaki with Ghana

Emmanuel Ayamga

Spain international Nico Williams has said he is happy that his senior brother Inaki opted to play for Ghana.

Nico Williams: I wish things go well for Inaki with Ghana
Nico Williams: I wish things go well for Inaki with Ghana

The brothers have Ghanaian parents but were born in Spain, which made both of them eligible to play for the European country.

Read Also

However, Inaki has switched nationality to play for Ghana and made his debut for the Black Stars in a friendly against Brazil last Friday.

Nico, on the other hand, also earned his debut Spain call-up last week and came on in the second half as La Roja fell to a 2-1 defeat to Switzerland.

And the junior Williams believes they both made the right decisions, insisting he wishes his senior brother excels with Ghana.

“It was a natural decision, each one took their path and made their decision in a thoughtful way,” Nico said, as quoted by Joy Sports.

“I am very happy that my brother is in Ghana, I wish him things to go well, that he can have a great World Cup and achieve the highest goals.”

Meanwhile, Spain boss Enrique says his decision to hand Nico a call-up is not a ploy to prevent the youngster from playing for Ghana.

“I’m not doing this to stop him from going with Ghana; he’s young and a very interesting player,” Enrique is quoted as saying by The Guardian.

“He’s playing more often with Athletic now. He’s progressing wonderfully. I like him enormously. We’ve had him in the junior squad and have been following him for a long time.

“I reckon the family will be delighted: imagine the party if they both go to the World Cup. And they reach the final, well, that would be the absolute business,” he added

Emmanuel Ayamga Emmanuel Ayamga Writer with special interest in sports and other stories of social interest. Follow him on Twitter @TheAyamga

Trending

Danny Welbeck, Asamoah Gyan react to initiation dance of new Black Stars players

Danny Welbeck, Asamoah Gyan react to initiation dance of new Black Stars players

Negative reactions as Mohamed Salah pays tribute to Queen Elizabeth II
PREMIER LEAGUE

Negative reactions as Mohamed Salah pays tribute to Queen Elizabeth II

Thomas Tuchel has to get a job or be deported from England within 90 days of his sacking

3 English clubs Thomas Tuchel could realistically coach to avoid deportation in the next 74 days

Otto Addo: We’re Ghana and we have what it takes to beat Nigeria

I picked the wrong starting XI – Otto Addo admits failure after Brazil humiliation