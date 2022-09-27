The brothers have Ghanaian parents but were born in Spain, which made both of them eligible to play for the European country.
Nico Williams: I wish things go well for Inaki with Ghana
Spain international Nico Williams has said he is happy that his senior brother Inaki opted to play for Ghana.
However, Inaki has switched nationality to play for Ghana and made his debut for the Black Stars in a friendly against Brazil last Friday.
Nico, on the other hand, also earned his debut Spain call-up last week and came on in the second half as La Roja fell to a 2-1 defeat to Switzerland.
And the junior Williams believes they both made the right decisions, insisting he wishes his senior brother excels with Ghana.
“It was a natural decision, each one took their path and made their decision in a thoughtful way,” Nico said, as quoted by Joy Sports.
“I am very happy that my brother is in Ghana, I wish him things to go well, that he can have a great World Cup and achieve the highest goals.”
Meanwhile, Spain boss Enrique says his decision to hand Nico a call-up is not a ploy to prevent the youngster from playing for Ghana.
“I’m not doing this to stop him from going with Ghana; he’s young and a very interesting player,” Enrique is quoted as saying by The Guardian.
“He’s playing more often with Athletic now. He’s progressing wonderfully. I like him enormously. We’ve had him in the junior squad and have been following him for a long time.
“I reckon the family will be delighted: imagine the party if they both go to the World Cup. And they reach the final, well, that would be the absolute business,” he added