Nico Williams: I wish things go well for Inaki with Ghana

However, Inaki has switched nationality to play for Ghana and made his debut for the Black Stars in a friendly against Brazil last Friday.

Nico, on the other hand, also earned his debut Spain call-up last week and came on in the second half as La Roja fell to a 2-1 defeat to Switzerland.

And the junior Williams believes they both made the right decisions, insisting he wishes his senior brother excels with Ghana.

“It was a natural decision, each one took their path and made their decision in a thoughtful way,” Nico said, as quoted by Joy Sports.

“I am very happy that my brother is in Ghana, I wish him things to go well, that he can have a great World Cup and achieve the highest goals.”

Meanwhile, Spain boss Enrique says his decision to hand Nico a call-up is not a ploy to prevent the youngster from playing for Ghana.

“I’m not doing this to stop him from going with Ghana; he’s young and a very interesting player,” Enrique is quoted as saying by The Guardian.

“He’s playing more often with Athletic now. He’s progressing wonderfully. I like him enormously. We’ve had him in the junior squad and have been following him for a long time.