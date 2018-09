news

Ghana settled for a goalless draw against Niger in the WAFU B U17 Championship that would serve as the qualifiers for the Africa U17 Championship to be held in Tanzania later this year.

The Black Starlets were awarded a penalty in the closing minutes of the first half but they threw it away to give Niger a big sigh of relief.

Back from recess, the Nigeriens came close to scoring but the Ghanaian goalie exhibited great goalkeeping to save the situation.