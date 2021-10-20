Nigeria 2-0 Ghana: Black Queens suffer damaging defeat in first-leg of AWCON qualifiers

A double from striker Uchenna Kanu inside the opening 25 minutes was enough to earn a comfortable victory for the hosts.

Uchenna opened the scoring for Nigeria in the 20th minute after poor defending on the part of Ghana allowed her to power a free header into the net.

The 24-year-old made it 2-0 five minutes later when she reacted quickest to turn the ball home from a swinging corner-kick.

The Black Queens were second best for much of the first half, with efforts from Priscilla Adubea and Grace Asantewaa being their only meaningful foray up front.

Mercy Tagoe –Quarcoo’s side was better in the second half but their efforts were still not enough as the Super Falcons sealed a 2-0 win.