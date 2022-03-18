Nigeria aware of Ghana’s ‘secret’ squad for World Cup playoffs – Agyemang-Badu

An Executive Council member of the Ghana Football Association (GFA), Samuel Anim Addo, recently defended the decision to delay the release of the squad.

According to him, the players who have been handed call-ups have been individually informed, whilst suggesting that not making the squad public will confuse Nigeria.

Reacting to this, Agyemang-Badu said it is possible that the Nigeria FA already has the list of players called up for the game.

"I know that the Nigerians have the list of invited Black Stars players for the game against them,” the midfielder told Oyerepa FM.

The first leg is scheduled for Friday, March 25, 2022, while the second leg will take place on Tuesday, March 29, 2022.

The Baba Yara Sports Stadium in Kumasi will host the first leg of the 2022 World Cup playoff game between Ghana and Nigeria.

This comes after the stadium was granted a one-match approval by the Confederation of African Football (CAF) to host the big game.

The Cape Coast Stadium was originally supposed to host the first leg in Ghana, but the ground was deemed unfit to host the game after Ghana’s 65th Independence Day parade was held there.

Agyemang-Badu believes playing the game in Kumasi bodes well for the Black Stars, who haven’t lost at the Baba Yara Stadium in a long while.

“Playing matches in Kumasi are so special. Personally, I love playing there and I hope our guys will be very ready for the game against Nigeria,” the former Udinese midfielder said.

“I want to be in Qatar. Even if I am not in the team, I would want to watch the World Cup in Qatar, so I want my country to beat Nigeria and qualify.

“The Black Stars players don’t need any motivation from anyone to play and win against Nigeria. I think the game is big enough for the boys to motivate themselves and win to make Ghanaians proud.”