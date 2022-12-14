ADVERTISEMENT
Nigeria can perform better than Morocco at World Cup – NFF Chief

Emmanuel Ayamga

The Secretary General of the Nigeria Football Federation (NFF) believes the Super Eagles are capable of performing better than Morocco at the ongoing Qatar 2022 World Cup.

Mohammed Sanusi said although Morocco have done exceedingly well at the tournament, Nigeria could also reach such heights if all stakeholders are aligned on the same goal.

Morocco have been the team of the neutrals in Qatar, having become the first African side to reach the semi-finals.

The Atlas Lions topped Group F ahead of Croatia, Belgium and Canada before beating Spain on penalties in the round of 16.

Walid Regragui’s side then got the better of Portugal in the quarter-finals, with Youssef En-Nesyri’s goal giving them a 1-0 victory.

Morroco will have the chance to make more history when they face France in the semi-finals of the World Cup on Wednesday evening.

The NFF Secretary General said he was impressed with the North African country’s progress at the World Cup but suggested that Nigeria could do better.

Super Eagles of Nigeria Top 10 memorable games
"Morocco has done exceedingly well for Africa at the ongoing Fifa World Cup in Qatar,” Sanusi told Complete Sports, as quoted by Goal.

"Nigeria is capable of doing likewise and even better if we have a peaceful atmosphere in which all stakeholders work towards a common, noble goal."

Nigeria failed to qualify for the 2022 World Cup after being beaten to a ticket by West African rivals Ghana in March.

The Black Stars booked their place at the World Cup following a pulsating 1-1 draw against Nigeria at the Mashood Abiola Stadium in March.

A first-half strike by Thomas Partey was cancelled out by a penalty from Super Eagles captain William Troost-Ekong as both teams shared the spoils in Abuja.

The result confirmed the Black Stars’ qualification on away goals after the first leg ended in a goalless draw at the Baba Yara Stadium in Kumasi.

Emmanuel Ayamga Emmanuel Ayamga Writer with special interest in sports and other stories of social interest. Follow him on Twitter @TheAyamga
