Nigeria defeat Ghana to win WAFU U17 championship

The match ended 1-1 at full time and the Golden Eaglets were masterful in penalties to dispatch the Black Starlets 3-1 on penalties.
The defeat means the Black Starlets will not qualify for the African Championship to be played in Tanzania.
Nigeria will join Morocco, Cameroon, Uganda, Angola, and Tanzania for the final phase scheduled for Tanzania in 2019.
Coach Manu Garba's team weathered losing his best players to MRI at the WAFU Zone B 2019 U-17 Africa Cup of Nations qualifiers to win the tournament.