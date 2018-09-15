Nigeria defeat Ghana to win WAFU U17 championship

news

Ghana lost to Nigeria on penalties in the final of the WAFU U17 tournament held in Niger on Sunday evening.

The defeat means the Black Starlets will not qualify for the African Championship to be played in Tanzania.

The match ended 1-1 at full time and the Golden Eaglets were masterful in penalties to dispatch the Black Starlets 3-1 on penalties.

Nigeria will join Morocco, Cameroon, Uganda, Angola, and Tanzania for the final phase scheduled for Tanzania in 2019.

Coach Manu Garba's team weathered losing his best players to MRI at the WAFU Zone B 2019 U-17 Africa Cup of Nations qualifiers to win the tournament.