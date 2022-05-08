RADP / Pulse Ghana  >  Sports  >  Football

Nigeria gain revenge against Ghana to kick off WAFU B U2O Cup with a win

Joba Ogunwale

Ladan Bosso's men got off to a good start in the race to reach the Total Energies U20 Africa Cup of Nations.

Nigeria's Flying Eagles began their WAFU B U20 tournament on a winning note following a 2-0 win over the Black Starlets of Ghana. Ghana have had Nigeria's number in recent years at both the national and youth level.

The Black Stars recently edged out for the Qatar 2022 World Cup spot while the Starlets defeated the Flying Eagles at the 2020 WAFU U20 competition.

However, the Flying Eagles gained their pound of flesh on Sunday night as they defeated the defending champions 2-0.

Aminu Muhammad got Nigeria off to a good start with a strike in the fifth minute.

Ghana tried to find a way back into the game, but Ladan Bosso's boys went into the break with the lead. The Flying Eagles doubled their advantage in the 70th-minute through Ahmed Abdullahi, who came on as a second-half substitute.

His goal killed off all hopes of a potential comeback from the Black Starlets.

The win means Nigeria go top of Group B with three points and are on course for a place in the semi-final. The Flying Eagles will tackle Burkina Faso in their next match on May 11. A win in the game will guarantee their spot in the semi-final, while a draw could also be enough if Burkina Faso fail to defeat Ghana.

Only two finalists will qualify for the 2023 U20 Nations Cup in Egypt.

    Nigeria gain revenge against Ghana to kick off WAFU B U2O Cup with a win

