Pulse.com.gh logo
Go
Facebook
Twitter
Instagram
Youtube
Home > Sports > Football >

Nigerian football spared FIFA ban


Football Nigerian football spared FIFA ban

FIFA announced Monday Nigeria will no longer be suspended over a long-running court case focusing on the disputed leadership of the federation of one of Africa's football powerhouses.

  • Published:
FIFA had threatened to suspend Nigeria over a leadership dispute that dates back to 2014 play

FIFA had threatened to suspend Nigeria over a leadership dispute that dates back to 2014

(AFP/File)

FIFA announced Monday Nigeria will no longer be suspended over a long-running court case focusing on the disputed leadership of the federation of one of Africa's football powerhouses.

World football's governing body said it had received confirmation that the Nigerian Football Federation (NFF) had restored control of the body and its offices to its president Amaju Pinnick and secretary-general Mohammed Sanusi.

"In view of these circumstances, FIFA deems that the conditions set by the decision of the Bureau of the FIFA Council have now been met and consequently the suspension of the NFF will not take effect," FIFA said in a statement.

"FIFA will continue to closely monitor the situation in order to ensure that FIFA's rules and regulations are fully adhered to," it added.

FIFA made its ruling after a spokesman for acting President Yemi Osinbajo said Pinnick and his executive committee were recognised as the leadership of football in Nigeria.

Last week, FIFA threatened to suspend Nigeria over the leadership dispute that dates back to 2014.

Nigeria put itself on a collision course with FIFA in July when the government's sports ministry directed the NFF to comply with a court order to overturn Pinnick's election and recognise Chris Giwa as its head.

Giwa first claimed to have won election to the top job.

However, FIFA did not endorse the vote and threatened suspension unless it was re-run.

Pinnick won the re-run, although the vote was also deemed to have been flawed. Giwa then launched court action over the result.

A FIFA ban would have immediately meant that Nigeria would not honour a 2019 Africa Cup of Nations qualifier in Seychelles next month, while they would also have been disqualified from the under-17 African zonal qualifiers in Niger, which kick off on September 2.

Do you ever witness news or have a story that should be featured on Pulse Ghana?
Submit your stories, pictures and videos to us now via WhatsApp: +233507713497, Social Media @pulseghana: #PulseEyewitness & DM or Email: eyewitness@pulse.com.gh.

Recommended Articles

Man United Coach: #MourinhoOut is now trending on social media Man United Coach #MourinhoOut is now trending on social media
Football: Football's big names are 'Little Wife' and 'Busty' to China fans Football Football's big names are 'Little Wife' and 'Busty' to China fans
Football: Can we play you every week? China 16 Tajikistan 0 Football Can we play you every week? China 16 Tajikistan 0
Football: Bolt takes first tentative steps on Man Utd dream Football Bolt takes first tentative steps on Man Utd dream
Facts and Stats: ASEC have fared well against Ghanaian oppositions Facts and Stats ASEC have fared well against Ghanaian oppositions
Football: Rodrigo strikes as Atletico held by Valencia in La Liga opener Football Rodrigo strikes as Atletico held by Valencia in La Liga opener

Recommended Videos

Video: Kevin-Prince Boateng launches rap career ahead of Serie A campaign Video Kevin-Prince Boateng launches rap career ahead of Serie A campaign
Pulse Sports: My marriage was ruined by a colleague footballer - John Paintsil Pulse Sports My marriage was ruined by a colleague footballer - John Paintsil
Romelu Lukaku: Player shows in new Mercedes as Man U Stars go back into training Romelu Lukaku Player shows in new Mercedes as Man U Stars go back into training



Top Articles

1 #MourinhoOut Man United fan starts GoFundMe to raise £12 million for...bullet
2 Photos Countryman Songo gets Doctorate Degreebullet
3 Brazil Legendary Ronaldinho pays glowing tribute to Kofi Annanbullet
4 Football 'We made incredible mistakes': Mourinho fumes as United crashbullet
5 Ghanaian Players Abroad Thomas Partey sets record in Super Cupbullet
6 La Liga Real Madrid experience worst attendance in ten years...bullet
7 Football FIFA made a mistake awarding Messi the Golden Ball-...bullet
8 Afcon Qualifier Ayews, Asamoah Gyan dropped from Black...bullet
9 Trolls The look on Man United’s Vice-Chairman, Ed...bullet
10 Ghana Premier League Kotoko receive proposal to face...bullet

Top Videos

1 Video Kevin-Prince Boateng launches rap career ahead of Serie A campaignbullet
2 Anas Aremeyaw Anas finally takes off beads on TVbullet
3 Watch Kwadwo Asamoah's wonderful assist as Inter pip Atleticobullet
4 Seedorf and Kluivert unveiled as the new Cameroon coachesbullet
5 Ghost Goal Italian referee shows remorse for disallowing...bullet
6 Video Shatta Wale displays great football skills that would...bullet
7 Video Andre Ayew jams to Kwami Eugene’s hit songbullet
8 Video These words of Paul Pogba inspired France to World...bullet
9 Back to the Roots Memphis Depay dancing ‘adobe’ in Cape...bullet
10 Video Sulley Muntari cooks for wife Menayebullet

Football

Balotelli's excellent form has seen him recalled to the Italy squad by Roberto Mancini
Football Balotelli opts to stay at Nice, say French club
No complacency: Manchester City captain Vincent Kompany is eager to retain the Premier League title
Football No complacency due to competition for places at City, insists Kompany
Liverpool's Mohamed Salah was involved in controversy at Crystal Palace
Football Salah in diving storm as Liverpool win at Palace
Axel Witsel, seen here playing for Belgium, joined Borussia Dortmund from Chinese side Tianjin Quanjian
Football Witsel rescues Dortmund from embarrassing Cup exit on debut