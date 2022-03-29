Nigerians attack Ghanaian supporters after World Cup elimination – Video

In a report by Ghanaian journalists in the stadium, some of the supporters have to be moved to the pitch to avoid the attacks.

The Nigerians went on rampage after the final whistle destroying everything in sight at the magnificent Abiola Stadium.

According to reports, the police had to use tear gas to and whips to calm the situation.

Thomas Partey’s early goal was cancelled out by a penalty from William Troost-Ekong as the Black Stars held their West African rivals to an important, sealing their place at Qatar 2022 on away goals following a goalless draw in Kumasi in the first leg.