Nigerians attack Ghanaian supporters after World Cup elimination – Video

Evans Annang

Some Ghanaian supporters at the Moshood Abiola Stadium in Abuja had to be evacuated from the stands after being attacked by some Nigerians.

Ghana fans (IMAGO/Shengolpixs)

This incident happened after the Black Stars drew with the Super Eagles of Nigeria to secure a spot at the 2022 World Cup in Qatar.

In a report by Ghanaian journalists in the stadium, some of the supporters have to be moved to the pitch to avoid the attacks.

The Nigerians went on rampage after the final whistle destroying everything in sight at the magnificent Abiola Stadium.

According to reports, the police had to use tear gas to and whips to calm the situation.

Thomas Partey’s early goal was cancelled out by a penalty from William Troost-Ekong as the Black Stars held their West African rivals to an important, sealing their place at Qatar 2022 on away goals following a goalless draw in Kumasi in the first leg.

Watch the unfortunate scenes in the video below

Evans Annang Evans Annang Content Associate at Pulse Ghana with interests in politics and local news.

