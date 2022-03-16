‘We are ready but some people are still looking for venue’ – Nigeria’s Amokachi trolls Ghana

The first leg is scheduled for Friday, March 25, 2022, while the second leg will take place on Tuesday, March 29, 2022.

However, Ghana’s preparations have been hit by confusion following uncertainty over which stadium will host the first leg.

The game was initially supposed to be played at the Cape Coast Stadium, but the ground hosted Ghana’s 65th Independence Day parade, making it unfit to host an international game.

The Ghana Football Association (GFA) and the Sports Ministry have since sought to move the game to the Baba Yara Stadium, but if remains to be seen if their late request will be approved by FIFA.

Amokachi, who won the AFCON with Nigeria in 1994, used the opportunity to troll Ghana for their poor preparations towards the big game.

“We are at the Moshood Abiola National Stadium. We are ready. Look at how beautiful the pitch is, look at how beautiful the stadium is,” he said in a video shared on social media.

“We are ready but some people are still looking for a venue. Some people are under confusion, you know who I’m talking about.”