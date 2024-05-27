Nigeria’s Lookman beats Kudus to Europa League Goal of the Season

The 26-year-old netted a sensational hat-trick in the Europa League final as Atalanta thrashed Bayer Leverkusen 3-0 to win their first-ever European trophy last Wednesday.

While all three of his goals were special, his second stood out after he nutmegged Granit Xhaka before finding the bottom corner with aplomb.

UEFA's Technical Observer Panel shortlisted 10 goals from this season’s Europa League for the competition’s Goal of the Season award.

Among them was Kudus’ incredible strike against Freiburg in the quarter-finals, where he dribbled from his own box to score.

Lookman’s goal was, however, adjudged to be better, with Pierre-Emerick Aubameyang’s strike against Ajax finishing second.

Kudus’ goal came in third place, while Rafael Leao and Joao Pedro took the fourth and fifth places, respectively.

“The top ten goals of the 2023/24 UEFA Europa League campaign have been selected by UEFA's Technical Observer Panel, with Ademola Lookman's second strike of the final for Atalanta against Leverkusen named Goal of the Season,” UEFA said in a statement.

“Pierre-Emerick Aubameyang's acrobatic finish against Ajax for Marseille earned runner-up spot, while Mohammed Kudus claimed third for his solo effort in West Ham's 5-0 victory at home to Freiburg.”

Meanwhile, Aubameyang was also adjudged the Europa League Player of the Season after finishing as the competition’s top scorer.