‘Unleash your anger on Ghana’ – Nigeria’s Sports Minister tells Super Eagles

The playoff match against Ghana will be contested on a home and away basis, with the winner advancing to the World Cup in Qatar.

The Black Stars will host the first leg at the Cape Coast Stadium on March 24 before travelling to face Nigeria at the Moshood Abiola National Stadium three days later.

“I know you are still unhappy about the loss to Tunisia, but I want you to visit the anger of the defeat by Tunisia on Ghana. We all know about the history of the rivalry between Nigeria and Ghana in football, and this is one fixture that we must not lose,” Dare said, as quoted by The Cable.

“We know that dogged spirit is there in you, and we also want you to see yourself as one big family. We have confidence in you that you can do it and will give you all the support.”

He added: “Coaches Eguavoen and Amuneke have smooth access to the NFF President, and he will always be ready to provide what you need.

“As for the pitch of the MKO Abiola National Stadium, we have experts working there all the time, and I assure you it will be in perfect condition for the match.”