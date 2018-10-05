Pulse.com.gh logo
Nike 'deeply concerned' by Ronaldo rape allegations


Nike 'deeply concerned' by Ronaldo rape allegations

"We are deeply concerned by the disturbing allegations and will continue to closely monitor the situation,” Nike said in an email to The Associated Press.

play Nike 'deeply concerned' by Ronaldo rape allegations but Juventus stand by their star player

Global sportswear giant Nike has been concerned by the rape allegations levelled against superstar footballer Cristiano Ronaldo.

The kit manufacturer described the allegations as disturbing, insisting it is closely monitoring the situation.

"We are deeply concerned by the disturbing allegations and will continue to closely monitor the situation,” Nike said in an email to The Associated Press.

Ronaldo has a multi-dollar contract with Nike, which has lasted for over 18 years now as one of the sportswear company’s brand ambassadors.

However, the contract could be terminated if the Juventus star is found guilty, as rape is considered a serious offense.

Last week, an American lady, identified as Kathryn Mayorga, accused the five-time Ballon d’Or winner of raping her back in 2009.

In a lawsuit filed against the Portuguese, the lady stated that Ronaldo forcefully had sex with her despite her repeatedly screamed “no, no”.

Kathryn Mayorg said Ronaldo and his team took advantage of her fragile emotional state to coerce her into signing a settlement agreement after the incident.

She claims that the Portuguese settled her with a sum of $375,000 in exchange for her silence.

The allegation has since led to the case being reopened by the Las Vegas Police, with investigations currently ongoing.

Meanwhile, Ronaldo has strongly denied the rape allegations levelled against him, but said he will not fight his cause in the media.’

The former Real Madrid star wrote on Twitter: "I firmly deny the accusations being issued against me. Rape is an abominable crime that goes against everything that I am and believe in.

"Keen as I may be to clear my name, I refuse to feed the media spectacle created by people seeking to promote themselves at my expense.

"My clear conscious will thereby allow me to await with tranquillity the results of any and all investigations."

