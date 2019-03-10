After a goalless first half coupled by a lot of wasted chances by Jesse Were and Zesco, Nkana were to take the lead through Kelvin Mubanga Kampamba before Ronald "Sate Sate" Kampamba and Shadrick Musonda added the other goals.

The win see Nkana rise atop of Group C with nine points with Zesco remaining rooted at the foot of the group with four points. Other teams in the group Al Hilal and Asante Kototo will be meeting each other.

Both teams has Kenyan players with Nkana boasting of Duncan Otieno and Musa Mohammed while Zesco has the trio of Anthony AKumu, David Owino and Jesse Were. The Zesco trio all started the game with Duncan Otieno featuring for Nkana.

The loss all but knocks Zesco put pf the tournament with Al Hilal and Kotoko having seven and six points respectively.

Zesco started the group with a 1-1 draw against Hilal before being beaten 2-0 by Nkana in the reverse fixture and going down 2-1 to Kotoko. Nkana, on the other hand, won against Hilal and Kotoko. Nkana and Zesco come up against Hilal and Kotoko respectively in their last group game.