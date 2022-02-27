Nkunku strikes as Leipzig win on the road again

Having scored twice against Bochum in Leipzig's home win last October, Nkunku broke the deadlock eight minutes from time with his 14th Bundesliga goal this season.

"Bochum was a tough opponent. Many teams have not won here. It was a close game, but we showed our quality," said Leipzig striker Yussuf Poulsen.

Bochum suffered their first defeat in five games, a run which included a shock 4-2 win over Bundesliga leaders Bayern Munich a fortnight ago in their previous home match.

Leipzig have now lost just two of their 13 games since Domenico Tedesco replaced Jesse Marsch in December.

They backed up last Sunday's 6-1 romp at Hertha Berlin and midweek victory at Real Sociedad which confirmed the German club's place in the last 16 of the Europa League.

The hosts had two great late chances when Bochum captain Anthony Losilla clipped the woodwork, then a header by Christopher Antwi-Adjei rebounded off the post.

The winner came when Tedesco beefed up his midfield by swapping playmaker Emil Forsberg for replacement Konrad Laimer.

The switch paid off almost immediately as Leipzig attacked from their own box.

The ball was worked to Nkunku, who swept his shot into the bottom corner to delight the travelling fans.