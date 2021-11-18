No Ghanaian was stabbed in South Africa over penalty controversy – Ghana High Commission

“The Commission wishes to take their opportunity to inform all Ghanaians that after an extensive investigation into the matter, including discussions with Mr. Obeng-Boadi, the information making rounds has been found to be fake and without merit,” the statement said.

“Ghanaians are, therefore, being advised to go about their daily duties without any fear. However, they should act with circumspect by avoiding unnecessary arguments as well in areas where sentiments and tensions are high as a result of the outcome of the football match.

“They are further advised to contact the Mission at any time when they feel their lives are in danger.”

Earlier this week, reports emerged that a Ghanaian barber, whose name was given as Yaw Owusu, had been stabbed to death after engaging some locals in an argument following Ghana’s win over South Africa on Sunday.

Kumasi-based Fox FM aired an interview, where former King Faisal radio representative Obeng Boadi, made the allegations.

However, Ghana’s High Commission in Pretoria has now dispelled the reports, insisting no Ghanaian was killed.

In recent days, there's been a series of exchanges between the Ghana Football Association (GFA) and the South Africa Football Association (SAFA) following the result of last Sunday’s game.

Bafana Bafana failed to qualify for the World Cup play-offs after losing 1-0 to Ghana at the Cape Coast Stadium.

A first-half penalty from Andre Ayew was enough to separate both teams after Daniel Amartey went down from a challenge from De Reuck.