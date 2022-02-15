‘No need for beautiful football, Nigeria must do everything to beat Ghana’ – Okocha

The play-off matches will be contested on a home and away basis, with the winner advancing to the World Cup in Qatar.

Ghana will host the first leg at the Cape Coast Stadium on March 24 before travelling to face Nigeria at the Moshood Abiola National Stadium three days later.

Okocha is of the view that there will be a lot at stake for the two West African rivals and urged the Super Eagles to do whatever it takes to win.

“Ghana versus Nigeria match is never an easy one. It is more about the rivalry, it is a pride match and a bragging right one,” he said.

“For me, what is most important is to get the ticket. It doesn’t matter how, even if we don’t play beautiful football.

“What is important is getting the ticket to the World Cup in Qatar. It is the result that matters.”