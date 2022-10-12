No prize money for clubs that played in 2021 Women’s Champions League – CAF

Pulse Ghana

Mamelodi Sundowns Ladies FC emerged as champions of the maiden edition of the CAF Women’s Champions League last year.

The South African side defeated Ghanaian heavyweights Hasaacas Ladies 2-0 in the final to lift the coveted trophy.

Despite the successful organisation of the tournament, which was hosted in Cairo, Egypt and contested by eight teams across the continent, there has been no monetary reward for the participating clubs.

An email from the CAF’s Finance Director, Richard Torsu, communicated this to the clubs in late September.

“There was no approved prize money grid for the 2021 WCL communicated to the competing teams,” a section of the email reads, as cited by Joy Sports.

“Sincere apologies if there has been a mix-up in communication thereby raising hopes and expectations.”

This follows an earlier email in March which assured the clubs of a prize money and even requested their bank accounts for the transfer.

However, CAF appears to have made a U-turn on its earlier stance after its latest “no prize money” communique.

Meanwhile, for every day a player spends at the Qatar 2022 World Cup, FIFA will pay the player’s club a sum of $10,000 as compensation.

This means any club from Ghana whose player is selected for the World Cup will earn at least $120,000 as compensation.

This is part of the world football governing body’s Club Benefits Programme aimed at recognising the contribution of clubs towards the tournament.

FIFA's Club Benefits Programme sees the $10,000 compensation paid to all clubs for which a player has played in the two years prior to the tournament.