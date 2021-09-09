RADP / Pulse Ghana  >  Sports  >  Football

Nobody can rush GFA into sacking CK Akonnor – Randy Abbey

Executive Council member of the GFA, Randy Abbey, has called for “cool heads” following Ghana’s disappointing results in recent matches.

The Black Stars suffered their first defeat in the 2022 World Cup qualifiers after falling to South Africa in Johannesburg.

A late second-half strike from forward Bongokuhle Hlongwane’s was enough to earn all three points for Bafana Bafana.

Ghana coach CK Akonnor has since come under intense criticism, while others have also called for the entire technical team to be dissolved.

Speaking to Accra-based Asempa FM, Randy Abbey said there was no need to press the panic button, adding that the GFA cannot be rushed to take any decision.

“We went to play a match and it did not go well with us and the team arrived on Tuesday. The GFA has fixed Friday for a meeting so what is the big deal about it?” he said.

“Everybody has the chance to discuss the game and nothing stops anybody from discussing the game but nobody can rush the Ghana Football Association into doing anything.

“People must take their time and cool heads must prevail. We have to take our time and analyze the situation properly. It is not a panic situation and nobody should press the panic button.”

Meanwhile, the Black Stars will return to action in October to face Zimbabwe in a double-header World Cup qualifier.

