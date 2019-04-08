Bremansu was reportedly assaulted by a fan of Prisons Ladies who was not pleased with some of her decisions.

The Normalisation Committee who are in charge of football in the country in a statement has condemned the attack on the referee.

The statement reads:

The GFA Normalization Committee has learnt with dismay the shameless attack on referee Theresa Bremensu, during the first leg semi-final match of the Women’s Special Competition between Prison Ladies and Ampem Darkoa Ladies in Sunyani at the weekend.

While expressing our commiseration to Referee Bremensu, the N.C would like to state that it does not condone any abuse; verbal or physical towards match officials and takes such attacks very seriously.

Albeit the Special Competition has not recorded any such appalling attacks, last weekend’s incident is of great bother.

The N.C would like to state that such acts of violence on referees are a drawback as we strive to Normalize Ghana football.

The NC reiterates Dr Kofi Amoah’s caution at the launch of the Special Competition that improvements in the GFA Statutes and Regulations as much as they are necessary would not in and by themselves absolve our football from illegalities, corruption, and uncivilized behaviors and undue aggression

Part of our nation’s ability to engender transformation in our football doesn’t have to do with regulation; it has to do with shaping attitudes, shaping cultures, increasing awareness and embracing our common humanity and purpose

Attacking a referee physically must be condemned by all and exorcised from all parts of our football

We would like to assure the general public that we will liaise with the police to ensure appropriate sanction is meted out to the perpetrator(s).