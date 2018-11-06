Pulse.com.gh logo
Normalisation Committee demands $1.5 million for 6-month mandate

The Normalisation Committee is the body that has been trusted with the governing of Ghana football.

Normalisation Committee demands $1.5m for 6-month mandate

The Normalisation Committee has reportedly demanded for a whopping amount of $1.5 million to help them run Ghana football within the six months mandate handed to them by FIFA.

The Normalisation Committee has been tasked to manage the affairs of Ghana football for six months, having replaced the Executive Committee of the Ghana Football Association (GFA) following the Anas expose’.

It is understood the Normalisation Committee chaired by Dr. Kofi Amoah has requested for a staggering amount of $1.5 million to enable them run Ghana football- with regards national team football.

The public is expected to raise an eyebrow over the demands by the interim football governing body of Ghana, especially after having failed to declare the amount spent on the Black Stars during their aborted 2019 AFRICA Cup of Nations qualifier against Sierra Leone.

Also, they are yet to disclose the amount spent on the Black Queens preparation for the 2018 Africa Women’s Cup of Nations.

The public has been kept in the dark on the amount used top renovate the secretariat of the Ghana Football Association (GFA), before the Normalisation Committee officially commenced work.

Meanwhile, the other national football teams have embarked on one form of preparation or the other under the watch of the Normalisation Committee.

As we speak now the Black Maidens are preparing for the 2018 FIFA U-17 World Cup in Uruguay, while the Black Satellites are also preparing for the Africa U-20 Nations Cup.

The Normalisation Committee’s six months mandate will run out in March next year and they are expected to restructure the status of the Ghana Football Association (GFA) and also put in place an electoral commission to conduct the next GFA elections.

