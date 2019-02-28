According to him, the Committee is already far behind time with barely a month to the end of their mandate.

Mr. Vanderpuye said he is disappointed in the work done by the committee so far, insisting some reforms should have been put in place by now.

“At this point the Normalization Committee should have ended its work and congress should have been in place with an executive management team in place,” the ex-Sports Minister said on Citi TV.

“They will now embark upon reforms that will ensure that all grey areas that festered the autocratic regime of a President where he could do away with his vice could be looked at.

“What do we do with Colts football and what do we do with women’s football? The reforms need to be embarked upon slowly so we can develop our game.You can’t have a Normalization Committee in perpetuity, it is not right.”

Mr. Vanderpuye further lamented the slow pace of the Normalisation Committee, saying Ghana football may be “dead” by the time the Committee completes its mandate.

“The way we are going by the time they finish their work our football will be dead.

“Even now football is dead. I thought that within three months we would have ended up with a road map to congress,” he added.