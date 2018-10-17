Thank You! You have successfully subscribed to receive pulse.com.gh daily newsletter.

Dua Adonteng poured out his anger at veteran journalist Ekow Asmah, after the latter questioned him for being late for the meet the press session of the Normalisation Committee at the Alisa Hotel on Tuesday.

The freelance journalist Ekow Asmah queried why the spokesperson of the Normalisation Committee (Dan Kweku Yeboah) had asked the gathering to clap for the legal practitioner on account of him being a lawyer.

"Let's put our hands together for lawyer Duah Adonteng a member of the committee, he is a legal practitioner so he had to attend some meetings...," Mr Yeboah said.

"Did you say we should clap for him, for coming late, or?" Mr Asmah queried during the Question and Answer segment of the briefing.

"...I didn't appreciate that we were asked to clap for him since he came very late... About one hour late and the reason I am going on that tangent

"Remember the day, the normalisation committee was outdoored, members of the media were waiting in the sun for about two and a half hours before it started. Punctuality is very important.

"As a member of the Normalisation Committee, I expect that you set a very good example and this is a very bad example...".

A furious Mr Adonteng interrupted him, replying: "You don't know what you are talking about...". He added: " I am not interested in this stupidity".