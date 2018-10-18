Pulse.com.gh logo
Normalisation Committee apologises over verbal attack on journalist

  Published:
play Members of the FIFA Normalisation committee

The Normalization Committee has apologized to members of the media over the foul exchanges that ensued between a member of the committee and a journalist at a press conference in Accra on Wednesday October 17,2018.

A freelance journalist Ekow Asmah queried why the journalists at the program were asked to clap for Lawyer Duah Adonteng – a member of the committee – when he arrived late, more than an hour after the program began.

Asmah demanded an apology from the committee after most of them including, Mr. Adonteng arrived late for the meeting.

This provoked Mr. Adonteng who hurled insults at the journalist describing his claims as stupid and useless.

Asmah, a veteran journalist, responded by telling Mr. Adonteng that he was unfit to be a member of the committee.

The development has triggered  anger among Ghanaians after a video of the exchanges went viral on social media.

In a statement on the matter Thursday, the Committee said: “ The normalization committee unequivocally apologizes for the unfortunate incident that occurred at the media interaction on the 17 of October 2018 at the Alisa hotel”.

