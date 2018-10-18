Ghana’s Normalisation Committee: Normalizing the stupidity of old can’t be the new normal

Thank You! You have successfully subscribed to receive pulse.com.gh daily newsletter.

In June 2018, investigative journalist Anas Aremeyaw Anas shook Ghana football. The country had not been in such unison to hate the system of Ghana’s football than it had following the Black Stars’ exit from the 2014 FIFA World Cup.

For the many who watched and shared pieces of Anas’ ‘Number 12’, it was time. Time to break down every bone in Ghana’s football and its operation and rebuild from scratch.

Voices about football in Ghana had never been loud, echoing across the length and breadth of the nation asking for change.

But just like every wind of debate that blows in Ghana, it gets really interesting and then everyone forgets about it.

This era of forgetfulness for the case of Number 12 started when FIFA, the world’s football governing body got involved in Ghana’s plea to dissolve its football association.

FIFA wouldn’t allow this, the people who had followed similar situations elsewhere warned. But a resilient Ghana persisted. Persistence that lost its potent vibe and force when FIFA actually showed the West African country they were not going to allow it.

So, many lost interest. If the Ghana Football Association was not going away, nothing was bound to change and there was no need stressing over what would eventually turn out to be the same troubles of old.

World football’s governing body, FIFA had a plan. On August 29, 2018, after conscious discussions with authorities from Ghana, FIFA rolled out its plan.

“Following the recent meeting between FIFA and Government of Ghana officials together with the head of the FIFA/CAF liaison team for the Ghana Football Association (GFA) concerning the situation of the GFA, and taking into consideration the subsequent withdrawal by Ghana authorities of the petition to liquidate the GFA, the Bureau of the FIFA Council decided on 27 August 2018 to appoint a normalisation committee for the GFA. The suspension of the GFA will consequently not take effect,” a statement of FIFA’s website read.

Ghana’s Normalisation Committee was formed. A committee that is basically the new Ghana Football Association until the GFA has its election to have new members, no later than 31 March 2019.

Normalisation is a process of bringing or returning something to a normal condition or state.

The new normal in the operation of Ghana’s football is no different from the old as displayed during the normalisation committee’s press conference on Wednesday, October 17, 2018.

Ghana has had to deal with a football regime where nothing gets questioned. When the Ghana Football Association speaks, no one has the power to question because leading officials proved that they knew the best possible ways out of every situation.

There have been times when critical and very valid arguments had been diluted with one simple word, evidence.

When a form of evidence came through Anas Aremeyaw Anas’ Number 12, there was a need for change. That change is not very much what is being witnessed.

Kofi Duah Adonten, a member of the normalisation committee led by Dr Kofi Amoah as chairman, Lucy Quist and Naa Odofoley walks into a press conference an hour late, apparently.

Moderator and spokesperson of the committee Dan Kwaku Yeboah asks people in the auditorium to acknowledge the presence of the latecomer.

In simple moral terms, this should be unacceptable anywhere around the world. Lawyer Duah Adonten wasn’t a guest at the event. He was part of the team that called the event. Honouring his presence for being late isn’t the way to go. But of course, this is Ghana we’re talking about; anything goes.

Perplexed by how events were unfolding, Ekow Asmah, a Ghanaian journalist questions happenings on the day concerning the lateness. For him, this was not the first account on lateness involving Ghana’s Normalisation Committee.

Punctuality needed to be discussed for a team that’s supposed to run the affairs of Ghana football and put it in good shape even if it meant dishing out the hard pills to be swallowed.

Those pills did not go down well with Lawyer Duah Adonten.

“Have you asked me why and how [I was late]? I’m not interested in this stupidity,” Duah Adonten angrily said.

For all what critics would have to say about former Ghana Football Association president, Kwesi Nyantakyi, the former CAF 2nd vice president will be a saint if put in the midst of what happened during the press conference by the Normalisation Committee.

There have been previous records on arrogant demeanours and replies when it comes to issues concerning the Ghana Football Association. This tops it all.

Lawyer Duah Adonten questions why he wasn’t asked his reason for being late. Fair enough. Emergencies do happen and there sometimes better things than football, especially when you’re not getting paid for the football stuff.

But also, common courtesy reigns supreme when it comes to making people understand your plight and the committee member did not excel at that.

His response can’t be justified at any level. At no point in his submission was he equally fair to the journalist who asked the question.

This brings the discussion of what brought us all here. The old norm was that when a Ghana Football Association official speaks, you dare not question because their truth was the only truth and nothing but the truth. Well, unless you had evidence.

What went on at the press conference screamed the same lack of good sense or judgment that brought us to this unwanted far. Something that can be termed as stupidity.

Stupidity that needs curbing at this early stage. Because no one wants a GFA whose decisions cannot be questioned. Or an official who feels entitled to be doing us all a favour in setting things right in Ghana football.

Ghanaians are not talking about football much for obvious reasons. But if these problems in Ghana football need to be sorted for the best we all wish to get to, the media must play a role.

A role that will involve questioning, criticizing and sometimes disagreeing with people making the decisions.

If Ghana’s Normalisation Committee is not interested in stupidity, so must everyone.