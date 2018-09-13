Normalisation Committee to run Ghana football announced

news

The much-anticipated Normalisation Committee to run Ghana football for the next six months has been announced on Thursday at the secretariat of the Ghana Football Association (GFA).

CAF/FIFA delegation led by Amaju Pinnick of Nigeria and Victor Mosengo arrived in Accra on Tuesday to scrutinise some proposed persons of integrity to form part of the Normalisation Committee after a consultation with government.

The CAF/FIFA delegation has come up with four names and a remaining one is expected to be named later.

The committee will be chaired by astute businessman Dr. Kofi Amoah and he will be deputized by Lucy Quist, former Managing Director of Telecommunication giants Airtel.

Other members of the committee are Lawyer Duah Adonten, a former Kotoko Board member with Naa Odofoley Nortey completing the list.

Alhaji MND Jawula, who was expected to be a part of the team has been excluded following heavy criticisms from the general public.

A fifth member is expected to be included later after some consultations between FIFA and the Committee.

Fifa says it retains the right to remove/add any members of this Normalisation Committee. Monthly update reports will be sent to Fifa and CAF.

A forensic audit of the GFA accounts will be done.

The world football governing body, announced last month, that it will appoint a Normalisation Committee to run the affairs of the Ghana Football Association(GFA).

The decision was arrived at after a meeting between FIFA and Government of Ghana officials together with the head of the FIFA/CAF liaison team for the Ghana Football Association (GFA) concerning the situation of the GFA, and taking into consideration the subsequent withdrawal by Ghana authorities of the petition to liquidate the GFA.

The Normalisation Committee members will be tasked to;

- To run the GFA's daily affairs and cooperate with the special task force once it has been set up by FIFA, CAF and the Government of Ghana;

- To review the GFA statutes to ensure compliance with the requirements of FIFA and CAF, particularly art. 15 of the FIFA Statutes, and;

- Once the GFA statutes meet the requirements of FIFA and CAF, to organise and conduct elections of a GFA executive committee on the basis of the revised GFA statutes.

The specified period of time during which the normalisation committee shall perform its functions shall expire when all of the above-mentioned tasks have been properly fulfilled, but by no later than 31 March 2019.

There was a call for reforms in Ghana football after award winning journalist Anas Aremeyaw Anas premiered his latest investigative piece on football to unravel rots in the beautiful game in the country.

Former GFA President Kwesi Nyantakyi who was at the centre of the expose' resigned from all his positions at the GFA, CAF and FIFA, following a 90-day ban by the world football governing body.

Football activities in Ghana were put on hold following a court injunction by government to restrain the Ghana Football Association from running football in the country.

Government took steps to dissolve the GFA, but FIFA intervened and the two parties reached a consensus to retain the GFA.

They rather dissolved the highest decision making body of the GFA by replacing it with the Normalisation Committee.