Spokesperson of the Normalisation Committee Dan Kweku Yeboah had earlier disclosed that the contractual agreement of the sponsorship deal between the GFA and the Zylofon Cash is missing, but the Vice Chairperson of the Committee said otherwise `during an interview with Joy FM.

But few hours after making that pronouncement, she took to her social media account to backtrack his earlier remarks

Lucy Quist posted on her Facebook page Monday afternoon that “I erroneously said the GFA has the Zylofon contract. The GFA does not.”

“For this error I apologize. I hope this clarifies the matter. Thank you,” she added.

The Normalisation Committee was set-up by FIFA to replace the Ghana Football Association after an undercover investigative piece by Anas Aremeyaw Anas revealed the rots in Ghana football.

The Normalisation Committee was given a six-month mandate and tasked to bring Ghana football back to normalcy.

However, the committee has come under intense criticisms for failing to live up to the expectation of the football fraternity.