'Nothing to be jealous of ' - Thomas Tuchel admits admiration for Jurgen Klopp ahead of final clash

Thomas Tuchel and Klopp will meet for the 19th time in top-level football compeition this weekend, in a repeat of FEBRUARY'S CARABAO CUP FINAL WHICH THE BLUES LOST TO LIVERPOOL 11-10 on penalties.

Blues boss Tuchel, admitted admiration for Klopp's ability to engender neutral support for the Anfield club.

Speaking ahead of the crucial finale on Saturday, Blues manager gave his thoughts of Klopp's Liverpool side.

"There are huge sympathies for Liverpool, I feel that as well, in the whole country and I can understand it," Tuchel said via Sky Sports.

The 48-year-old also spoke about his compatriot's ability to engender neutral support for his Anfield club, after the MANCHESTER CITY BOSS HAD POINTED OUT EARLIER amidst the title race between the league leaders and the Reds.

"Of course it is also because of Jurgen, but in general what this club stands for and how they run the business, and how the fans push their team.

"You have the feeling it's purely about football and this is like a huge history in this club and there is a huge sympathy for it.

"If you fight against it, like Pep for many, many years, I can understand his comment that it feels sometimes like this." Tuchel said via Sky Sports.

When asked on where those sympathies for the Anfield club come from, Tuchel said: "You know Klopp is the master of being the underdog.

"He can talk you into being the underdog against Villareal and against Benfica, and it's a miracle, miracle how they even draw against them.

"He can talk you into it and he does it all the time, he does it a lot of times. That's part of it, that's also like from where the sympathy comes.

"There's nothing to be jealous of from my side. Klopp is a fantastic guy, a funny guy, one of the very, very best coaches in the world and that's what he does." he added.

Tuchel insists Chelsea must be ready

Prior to the Blues clash against the Reds, Tuchel further admitted that Chelsea must stand firm in the face of Klopp's charm - which has created a tight-knit bond between he and Liverpool supporters.

"I have nothing but the biggest respect for him for what he's doing. But he is very charismatic.

"He is like one with the supporters and the club and he is the face, the charismatic leader of this development, of this huge club.

"It is a club with a huge, huge reputation, not only in Europe, but worldwide, so my players have to step up against it and I have to step up against it." Tuchel said.

Tuchel on Kovacic and Kante

The Blues boss also remains hopeful Chelsea midfielders Mateo Kovacic and N'Golo Kante make it in time for Saturday's FA Cup final and admits he is prepared to gamble on the duo's fitness.

Kovacic looked set to miss out on the Wembley encounter, having been forced off with an ankle injury after a Daniel James' red-card tackle in Chelsea's 3-0 win over Leeds in mid-week.

However, speaking at his pre-match press conference, Tuchel revealed Kovacic was expected to take part in Chelsea's afternoon training session on Friday with a view to proving his fitness in time for the Liverpool clash.

Tuchel also echoed the same about French midfielder Ngolo Kante, who had missed Chelsea's last three games with an unspecified injury.

When asked if he would be willing to take a risk with the midfield duo given the importance of the match at Wembley, Tuchel said: "It's the moment to take risks."

Chelsea and Liverpool go head to head in the finals of the FA Cup at Wenbley on Saturday, May 12, 2022.