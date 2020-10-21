The NSA in a statement signed by its Director General, Professor Peter Twumasi indicated that Ghanaian clubs using the Accra Sports Stadium will pay GHC 20,000 for category A matches, while charges for category B matches is GHC 15,000.

READ MORE: Clubs will pay GHC 20,000 to use Accra Sports Stadium- NSA

The new rates released by the National Sports Authority has raised much concerns among Ghanaian clubs who are heading into the 2020/2021 season without sponsorship.

The President of the Ghana Football Association, Kurt Okraku openly voiced out his frustration, indicating that the new charges for the usage of Accra Sports Stadium were too high.

In an interview on Happy Sports on Happy 98.9FM, the Public Relations Officer for the NSA, Charles Amofah confirmed that they have decided to withdraw the user charges and hold a broader consultation with the affected clubs.

“We are going to meet the five clubs and also listen to their views and see how we can resolve this”.

Below is a new statement by the NSA signed by Prof Twumasi.