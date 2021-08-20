Nuno waits on Kane as Ndombele is cast aside

Kane is keen to leave his boyhood club for a move to Premier League champions Manchester City before the end of the transfer window.

City are reportedly willing to break the Premier League transfer record for the second time this month after splashing £100 million ($137 million) on Jack Grealish.

Kane missed Spurs' 1-0 win over City to open their Premier League season last weekend and a shock 1-0 defeat to Pacos de Ferreira in the Europa Conference League on Thursday.

However, the 28-year-old has trained all week with his teammates.

"It is a day-by-day situation," said Nuno at his pre-match press conference ahead of his return to old club Wolves.

"He trained today, trained good. He'll train tomorrow and we'll make a decision.

"I'm so sorry to keep saying the same thing, but this is how we work."

Another player who is yet to feature this season is Tanguy Ndombele with Tottenham's own record signing seemingly not part of Nuno's plans.

The French midfielder, who joined from Lyon for two years ago for over £50 million, did not even play a single minute of action in pre-season.

"He was not part of the squad in the Conference League because he was not part of the list," added Nuno.