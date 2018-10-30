Pulse.com.gh logo
This is the amount Kwesi Nyantakyi is asked to pay by FIFA

The former GFA boss has been fined CHF 500,000, which is equivalent to GHC 2,413,584, after being found guilty of corruption charges by FIFA.

Kwesi Nyantakyi has been asked to pay CHF 500,000, which is equivalent to GHC 2,413,584 in addition to the lifetime ban handed him by the world football governing body

A statement of Fifa’s website reads:  “The adjudicatory chamber of the independent Ethics Committee has banned Mr Kwesi Nyantakyi, former President of the Ghana Football Association (GFA), for life from all football-related activities (administrative, sports or any other) at both national and international level.”

“The adjudicatory chamber found Mr Nyantakyi guilty of having violated art. 19 (Conflicts of interest), art. 21 (Bribery and corruption) and art. 22 (Commission) of the FIFA Code of Ethics, 2012 edition. As a consequence, Mr Nyantakyi is banned for life from all football-related activities (administrative, sports or any other) at both national and international level. Additionally, a fine in the amount of CHF 500,000 has been imposed on Mr Nyantakyi.”

The statement said Mr. Nyantakyi had been notified of the ban, and that it comes into force immediately.

