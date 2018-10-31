Pulse.com.gh logo
Go
Facebook
Twitter
Instagram
Youtube


Nyantakyi has brought ‘shame and disgrace’ to Ghana – Nii Lante

Nii Lante Vanderpuye says Kwesi Nyantakyi's lifetime ban has done major damages to the image and the reputation of Ghana.

  • Published: , Refreshed:
play

Former Sports Minister Nii Lante Vanderpuye has described Kwesi Nyantakyi’s lifetime ban by FIFA as a national disgrace.

According to him, such a hefty sanction to the former Ghana Footballer Association (GFA) president could have been avoided had the alleged cases of corruption been tackled earlier.

READ ALSO: FIFA bans Kwesi Nyantakyi for life

“People thought I was on a witch hunt and today look at what has befallen our friend, our brother, our fellow Ghanaian. The disgrace and the shame are for all of us as a country and as a people involved in football and in sport,” he told Accra-based Citi FM.

On Tuesday evening, the world’s football governing body announced that Nyantakyi has been banned from all football related activities for life.

Former GFA president, Kwesi Nyantakyi play

Former GFA president, Kwesi Nyantakyi

 

Also, a fine of CHF 500,000 has been imposed on the Wa All Stars owner as part of sanctions handed to him by FIFA.

The ban stems from an undercover documentary premiered by investigative journalist Anas Aremeyaw Anas back in June.

In the said exposé, Nyantakyi was captured together with 77 other Ghana football officials and referees accepting ‘cash gifts’ in contradiction to FIFA’s rules.

READ ALSO:  4 things Ghanaians will remember Kwesi Nyantakyi for

Mr. Vanderpuye, who countlessly clashed with Nyantakyi during his time as Sports Minister, believes Ghana must henceforth be proactive in tackling matters of corruption in order to avoid a repeat of what he described as injury to the “image and the reputation of the country”.

“That is why it is important that when any one of us is doing or is engaged in an act that we know will ultimately lead to any injury in the image and the reputation of the country as a whole, there is the need for us to be proactive in making sure that we deal with the situation and we try to advise that person to reform and to change his way of doing things,” the Odododiodio MP added.

Meanwhile, the lifetime ban means Nyantakyi has lost out on everything he achieved as a football administrator, having previously served as GFA president, WAFU Zone B president, CAF 1 Vice President and FIFA Council Member.

Do you ever witness news or have a story that should be featured on Pulse Ghana?
Submit your stories, pictures and videos to us now via WhatsApp: +233507713497, Social Media @pulseghana: #PulseEyewitness & DM or Email: eyewitness@pulse.com.gh.

Recommended Articles

Football: 'Why not?' FIFA boss says 48 teams 'feasible' for Qatar World Cup Football 'Why not?' FIFA boss says 48 teams 'feasible' for Qatar World Cup
Daniel Amartey walks on crutches to pay tribute to late Leicester owner Daniel Amartey walks on crutches to pay tribute to late Leicester owner
How Ghanaians reacted to Kwesi Nyantakyi’s lifetime ban from FIFA How Ghanaians reacted to Kwesi Nyantakyi’s lifetime ban from FIFA
4 things Ghanaians will remember Kwesi Nyantakyi for 4 things Ghanaians will remember Kwesi Nyantakyi for
Football: China's national football coach to leave after Asian Cup Football China's national football coach to leave after Asian Cup
Football: Rooney, United eye MLS playoff run Football Rooney, United eye MLS playoff run

Recommended Videos

Breaking News: Kwesi Nyantakyi ban for life by FIFA Breaking News: Kwesi Nyantakyi ban for life by FIFA
Meet Asamoah Gyan's talented kids Meet Asamoah Gyan's talented kids
Rare photos and videos of Gyan's wife Rare photos and videos of Gyan's wife



Top Articles

1 Woman Asamoah Gyan allegedly wants to marry after his divorcebullet
2 6 things to know about Asamoah Gyan’s wifebullet
3 Asamoah Gyan files for divorce: request DNA paternity testbullet
4 Asamoah Gyan is allegedly dating former wife of reggae musician...bullet
5 5 times Asamoah Gyan’s wife and kids slayedbullet
6 Gyan sings praises in the wake of divorce reportsbullet
7 Daniel Amartey breaks silence after suffering horrific...bullet
8 Cristiano Ronaldo throws shade at Florentino Perezbullet
9 Real Madrid sack Julen Lopetegui after 5-1 defeat...bullet
10 Asamoah Gyan shares money to his fans on the streets...bullet

Top Videos

1 Black Queens suffer 8-0 defeat against Francebullet
2 Video Asamoah Gyan mobbed in Kumasi on arrivalbullet
3 Video Mohammed Salah wins FIFA Puskas awardbullet
4 Video Ronaldo’s stunner against Juventus wins UEFA Goal of the Seasonbullet
5 Ghana beat Brazil to win historic U-20 World Cupbullet
6 Watch how Black Stars mesmerised Kotoko 3-0bullet
7 Video Watch highlights of Black Stars newbie William Owusubullet
8 Video Kwadwo Asamoah speaks on injury worry ahead of Kenya...bullet
9 UEFA Nations League Watch how Spain destroyed Croatia 6-0bullet
10 Video Watch Godsway Donyoh’s hat-trick for FC...bullet

Football

Bernardo Silva says defending the title will be harder than ever for Manchester City
Football Winning title will be harder than last year, says Silva
Wayne Rooney has called on Manchester United's flops to show respect
Football Rooney urges Man United flops to show respect
Bournemouth's Junior Stanislas was among the scorers in their League Cup win over Norwich
Football Bournemouth make League Cup quarters, Burton down Forest
This is the amount Kwesi Nyantakyi is asked to pay by FIFA
This is the amount Kwesi Nyantakyi is asked to pay by FIFA
X
Advertisement