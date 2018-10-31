Nyantakyi has brought ‘shame and disgrace’ to Ghana – Nii Lante

news

Former Sports Minister Nii Lante Vanderpuye has described Kwesi Nyantakyi’s lifetime ban by FIFA as a national disgrace.

According to him, such a hefty sanction to the former Ghana Footballer Association (GFA) president could have been avoided had the alleged cases of corruption been tackled earlier.

“People thought I was on a witch hunt and today look at what has befallen our friend, our brother, our fellow Ghanaian. The disgrace and the shame are for all of us as a country and as a people involved in football and in sport,” he told Accra-based Citi FM.

On Tuesday evening, the world’s football governing body announced that Nyantakyi has been banned from all football related activities for life.

Also, a fine of CHF 500,000 has been imposed on the Wa All Stars owner as part of sanctions handed to him by FIFA.

The ban stems from an undercover documentary premiered by investigative journalist Anas Aremeyaw Anas back in June.

In the said exposé, Nyantakyi was captured together with 77 other Ghana football officials and referees accepting ‘cash gifts’ in contradiction to FIFA’s rules.

Mr. Vanderpuye, who countlessly clashed with Nyantakyi during his time as Sports Minister, believes Ghana must henceforth be proactive in tackling matters of corruption in order to avoid a repeat of what he described as injury to the “image and the reputation of the country”.

“That is why it is important that when any one of us is doing or is engaged in an act that we know will ultimately lead to any injury in the image and the reputation of the country as a whole, there is the need for us to be proactive in making sure that we deal with the situation and we try to advise that person to reform and to change his way of doing things,” the Odododiodio MP added.

Meanwhile, the lifetime ban means Nyantakyi has lost out on everything he achieved as a football administrator, having previously served as GFA president, WAFU Zone B president, CAF 1 Vice President and FIFA Council Member.