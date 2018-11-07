Pulse.com.gh logo
Kwesi Nyantakyi is ready to face the consequence of the law- wife of ex-GFA boss

Christine-Marie, first wife of the former GFA boss says his husband Kwesi Nyantakyi is ready to face the full consequence of the law if he is found guilty.

Kwesi Nyantakyi is ready to face consequence of the law- wife of ex-GFA boss play

Kwesi Nyantakyi’s first wife Christine-Marie has stated that Ghanaians should exercise patience because his husband is not running anywhere ahead of his expected trial, after the Anas exposé.

The former GFA boss amongst other football officials were caught on camera receiving monies suspected to be bribe in the latest undercover investigative piece by multiple award winning journalist Anas Aremeyaw Anas on football dubbed ‘Number 12’.

READ MORE: Gyan’s wife breaks silence amidst divorce & paternity test brouhaha

Nyantakyi, afterwards resigned from FIFA, CAF, WAFU and GFA, after facing a 90 month ban from the world football governing body, pending investigation.

Kwesi Nyantakyi has suffered a life ban and has also been handed a CHF 500,000 fine after been found guilty of corruption, conflict of interest and breach of ethics.

Christine-Marie, who is the first wife of the owner of Wa All Stars in an interview with Metro TV has indicated that his husband is ready to face the consequence of the law.

READ MORE: Disclaimer: I'll talk and shake Ghana, I can't go down alone- Kwesi Nyantakyi

''My pain is that Ghanaians should exercise patience. Kwesi is not running away; he’s here. If the court or if the processes find Kwesi guilty, he’s available to face the consequences,'' she said on Metro TV's Good Evening Ghana programme.

''But until then, the name-calling, the insults, the jubilation and the celebrations that he’s down, I am begging and pleading that we should all hold our horses and wait.

''Time will tell; he’s ready to face any consequences.

''He says if I have done something wrong; let the law take its course. If he’s found innocent we give glory to God; so we are ready for any consequences.''

