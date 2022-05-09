Nyantakyi pleads with Supreme Court not to allow Anas to testify in camera

According to a report by Joy News, the Republic filed an application requesting an in-camera hearing of Anas, the principal witness of the case between the Republic and Nyantakyi.

However, the former GFA president’s lawyer called for Anas to be prevented from testifying in camera, insisting the High Court didn’t follow due process.

Pulse Ghana

“It is evident from Applicant’s lawyer’s objections to how the High Court’s discretion was invoked for a dispensation that the reasons for which the prosecution made the prayer were not clear,” a section of the application said.

“This is put beyond doubt by Applicant’s lawyer’s submission which is captured in the record as follows;

“…this will have the opportunity to let us know why he wants to testify in camera. (sic)”

“Applicant’s lawyer preceded the reason above stated by the submission that; “…it is proper he comes formally, file a motion and support with an affidavit why his witness wants to testify in camera….”

It added: “The High Court ignored Applicant’s lawyer’s objection to the prosecution’s prayer for its witness to testify in camera and proceeded to deliver itself of the decision which is the subject of the application before the Court.”

Pulse Ghana

Nyantakyi appeared before the Accra High Court in March 2021 and was slapped with three charges.

The disgraced football administrator’s charges include conspiracy to commit fraud, fraud and corruption by a public officer, the document filed the Attorney General’s office listed.

This was after Nyantakyi was captured in Anas’ ‘Number 12’ exposé, allegedly taking cash gifts and peddling influence.