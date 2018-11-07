Pulse.com.gh logo
Kwesi Nyantakyi’s children face abuse in school after Anas exposé

Christine-Marie Nyantakyi, wife of the erstwhile GFA president has disclosed that their two kids schooling at Ghana International School (GIS) have been going through trying times following the Anas exposé.

The former GFA boss amongst other football officials were caught on camera receiving monies suspected to be bribe in the latest undercover investigative piece by multiple award winning journalist Anas Aremeyaw Anas on football dubbed ‘Number 12’.

Nyantakyi, afterwards resigned from FIFA, CAF, WAFU and GFA, after facing a 90 month ban from the world football governing body, pending investigation.

Kwesi Nyantakyi has suffered a life ban and has also been handed a CHF 500,000 fine after been found guilty of corruption, conflict of interest and breach of ethics.

Christine-Marie Nyantakyi, the first of the two wives of the Wa All Stars bankroller says his children have suffered all kinds of abuse after Number 12 video was premiered.

“We have two children at GIS. When the issue broke up, I went to pick them from school. The girl told me that mummy one of my mates told me, Twumwaah do you know that your father is going to jail. Is true that daddy is going to jail? I hugged her and replied that daddy is not going to jail,” Christie-Marie Nyantakyi told Metro TV.

“There was a day she informed me that one of her mates pushed her. And when she asked why, she was then told, your father is in trouble.

“However, thanks to the principal of GIS and their counselor. They called to inform me that they will protect the children against any such abuse.

“There was a moment our children stayed out of school for four days in order not to undergo any further abuse from their mates.”

