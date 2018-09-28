Nyantakyi sues Anas again over #Number12 exposé

news

Kwesi Nyantakyi, former president of the Ghana Football Association has sued investigative journalist, Anas Aremeyaw Anas at the High Court of Ghana.

Anas premiered one of his investigative works in June 2018, an exposé that saw Nyantakyi lose his post as the GFA boss and also got a suspension by world football governing body, FIFA.

Nyantakyi who is taking legal action against Anas Aremeyaw Anas and his Tiger Eye PI company for the second time wants the High Court to declare the secret recording as violating ‘fundamental human rights to privacy and confidentiality in my dealings with others’.

He wants the court to also declare that the recordings violated his “right to dignity” because he wasn’t consulted before the piece was premiered, and thus prayed the apex court to award damages against Anas and his Tigereye PI firm for the said violations.

Anas in June 2018, premiered a video which exposed corruption at various levels of Ghana football.

The video among other things exposed over 80 referees and match officials receiving monies to fix matches.