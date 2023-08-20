Nyanyano: Military brutality at football game leaves 29-year-old man paralyzed

Metro News reports that the incident happened during a local football game between Seven Aside and Sabony Stars at the Gomoa Nyanyano town park on Saturday, August 5, 2023.
A 29-year-old man, Daniel Sekyere, has been left paralyzed after he was reportedly brutalised by some military men at Nyanyano in the Central Region.
A melee is said to have broken out during the match, after which one of the parties phoned a relative in the military for support.
While calm was later restored, a number of military men are said to have stormed the scene in a Tundra pickup track.
The report suggests the soldiers bizarrely began assaulting anyone on sight, including players and spectators.
Daniel Sekyere, who was there as a spectator, was one of those caught up in the chaos, with reports suggesting one of the soldiers smashed his head.
The victim has since been sent to the Korle-Bu Teaching Hospital, although his condition remains critical.
In videos that have been shared on social media, the victim is seen struggling to stand or even ease himself on his own.
