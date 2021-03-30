October date set for Benzema's trial in sex tape case

Valbuena said he had "the impression of being taken for a fool".

It will be up to the courts to determine whether this exchange was friendly advice or criminal pressure.

Benzema has described the trial as a "farce" in an Instagram post. Real refused to comment on the decision to go to trial.

The footballer has argued during the long investigation into the accusations that a police officer used dishonest methods to draw him into the affair.

The former Liverpool and France forward Djibril Cisse, who had spoken to Valbuena about the sex tape in May 2015, was initially targeted by prosecutors but they decided in January to take no further action against him.