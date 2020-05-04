Partey has been dominating the news for some time now, having been linked to several clubs with Arsenal and Manchester United high on the agenda.

Arsenal have reportedly tabled down 50 million euros for the signature of the 46-year-old to meet his buyout clause at Atletico Madrid.

However, Odartey Lamptey has advised him to reject a move to the Premier League since it doesn’t suit his style of play.

“There are numerous offers coming for Thomas Teye Partey but his career will take a nosedive if he doesn’t choose his next move well. The country and league he will pick will determine his future,” Lamptey told Occean 1 TV.

“I will advise him to stay in Spain rather than going to England or Italy [although there are offers from Manchester United and Arsenal according to reports].

“Per style of play, he can move within Spain and join another top club rather than focusing on the financial gains to move out of the country because that can be suicidal,” he said.

“Sometimes, decision making can destroy your career. My move to England was a wrong one for me. Aston Villa was a wrong move because their style of play was not going to suit me. If I had gone to France or Spain at that time, it would have helped my career than going to England,” he added.

Odartey Lamptey at the prime of his career joined Aston Villa in the Premier League, but he failed to live up to the billing.

Partey boasts of 27 international appearances and ten goals with the Black Stars since making his bow in 2016.