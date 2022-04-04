Odartey Lamptey wins his East Legon mansion back from ex-wife

According to multiple sources, the judgement takes effect from tomorrow, April 5, 2022.

Lamptey has been renting since 2014 after the wife sued to claim the house following their divorce.

Following the divorce, Lamptey parted away with his five bedroom house at Dome plus a sum of 400,000 cedis as alimony to the ex wife but Ms Gloria Lamptey insisted she wanted the East Legon House instead.

The relationship between Odartey Lamptey and Gloria Lamptey hit the rocks in 2013 after DNA results revealed that he was not the biological father of his three children after 20 years of marriage.

Lamptey insisted that he never asked his estranged wife to sleep with other men to get pregnant for him after allegations that he was impotent.

He now has two children with his partner, actress Ruweida Yakubu.