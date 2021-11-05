RADP / Pulse Ghana  >  Sports  >  Football

'Odds from a future President' – Gamblers hail John Dumelo for correctly predicting 5 matches

The 'betting investors' seem very impressed with John Dumelo's ability to predict correctly on matches...

Actor cum politician John Dumelo was the toast of many gamblers after correctly predicting five matches in the UEFA Champions League.

On Wednesday, Dumelo put out his predictions to guide his followers in placing their bets and all came to pass.

He predicted a win or draw for AC Milan and made a win/win pick for the game involving Real Madrid and Shakhtar Donetsk.

He also predicted that either side could win in the Dortmund vs Ajax game and the FC Sheriff vs Inter Milan match.

Finally, he predicted a win or draw for Liverpool, who even did better by beating Atletico Madrid 2-0.

“AC Milan or draw. Either win for Real Madrid or FC Shakhtar. Either win for Dortmund or Ajax. Either win for FC Sheriff or Inter Milan. Win or draw for Liverpool,” he tweeted.

With all his predictions going through, several gamblers flooded his page to praise him for his correct predictions.

See some of the reactions below:

https://twitter.com/HushPapi10/status/1456020904656375811

