Jonathan Mensah replaces the suspended John Boye as Baba Rahman and Kwadwo Asamoah make their way into the starting XI.

Captain of the senior national team Andre Ayew despite missing some training sessions after the draw against Benin shook off his injury scare to lead the Black Stars for their game against the Africa Cup of Nations champions.

Christian Atsu despite most Ghanaians criticizing his performance in Ghana's opening game of the 2019 tournament kept his place in the starting XI.

Here is the Black Stars team to play against Cameroon:

Richard Ofori, Andy Yiadom, Baba Rahman, Jonathan Mensah, Nuhu Kasim, Mubarak Wakaso, Thomas Partey, Andre Ayew (C), Jordan Ayew, Christian Atsu, Kwadwo Asamoah.