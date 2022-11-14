In his 26-squad which he announced earlier this morning, Crystal Palace midfielder Jeffrey Schlupp was among the key names missing.
Official: Jeffrey Schlupp misses out on Black Stars squad for World Cup
Black Stars coach Otto Addo has announced his final squad for the 2022 World Cup which kicks off in Qatar this weekend.
Though it was earlier speculated that the versatile player will be dropped, Coach Otto Addo made it official in his announcement in Accra.
As at late Tuesday, November 8, 2022, it was widely reported that Cremonese's Felix Afena-Gyan and Anderlecht's Abdul Majeed Ashimeru were among players omitted from Otto Addo's team.
The Black Stars have been pitted against Portugal, South Korea, and Uruguay in Group H of the World Cup.
