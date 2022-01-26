Official: Milovan Rajevac sacked as Black Stars coach

Rajevac had come under intense pressure following Ghana’s poor showing at the 2021 Africa Cup of Nations (AFCON) in Cameroon.

The 68-year-old superintended upon the Black Stars’ worse performance at the tournament after the team finished last in Group C without winning a single game.

Meanwhile, the GFA also disclosed that the management committee of the national team will also be reconstituted.

Read the GFA’s full statement below:

The Executive Council of the Ghana Football Association has decided to part ways with Black Stars Coach Milovan Rajevac.

This follows the receipt of the Technical Report from the Coach, the Medical Report and the Report from the Management Committee following Ghana’s early exit from the Africa Cup of Nations Cameroon 2021 tournament.

The Executive Council after considering the three reports and engagements with key stakeholders has decided to end its relationship with Coach Milovan Rajevac and also decided that the Black Stars Management Committee be reconstituted.

The Association would like to thank Milovan Rajevac and the Management Committee the very best in their future endeavours.

The GFA will soon announce the reconstituted Technical Team and Management Committee after due engagement with all relevant stakeholders.