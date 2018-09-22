Pulse.com.gh logo
Okyere Wriedt scores as Bayern Munich II defeat 1860 Rosenheim


The 19-year-old was on the scoresheet as his side fought back to beat 1860 Rosenheim 3:2 away.

play

Ghanaian striker, Kwesi Okyere Wriedt continued his impressive performance as he helped Bayern München II in the Regionalliga.

The Ghanaian youngster led the attack for his side and did what was required as he drew his side level in the 57th minute after Markus Einsiedler had scored for the home team.

Markus Einsiedler scored another before Omer Jahic extended the lead for 1860 Rosenheim.

A late consolation by Frank Evina saw the game ending 3-2 in favour of 1860 Rosenheim.

